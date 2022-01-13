Terry Foster, 75, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on January 12, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc. He was born July 28, 1946, to Ed and Kathleen Foster. Terry was an avid deer and rabbit hunter. He spent many happy hours in the woods with his fellow hunters and his dogs. He was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ and a United States Army Veteran. Terry is survived by his wife, Martha Foster; his son, Chris Foster; his grandson, Eric Miller; brothers, Ted Foster(Brenda) and Rick Foster(Heather); many nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Maxine Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Foster Gillespie; his brother, Perry Foster; and his parents. Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Street and Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jim Sappington, Brad Owen, Derrick Young, Eric Miller, Leo Mask, and Dusty Foster. Visitation will be Friday, January 14th 5-8PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, January 15th 9AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
