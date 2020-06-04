Arlene Opal Miller Foushee, 88, died at the Hospice Unit of North Mississippi Medical Center on June 3, 2020 after a month long illness. Arlene, a strong, independent soul, was born in Decatur, Illinois on August 7, 1931. She was the daughter of Joseph Franklin Miller and Violet Carmen Lindsay Miller. She married Brice Lee Foushee in St. Louis, Missouri on November 8, 1952. Arlene attended Bradley University and St. Johns School of X-Ray where she received her associate's degree in radiologic technology. She and Brice eventually settled in Tupelo where they made their home and raised their children. She worked many years as the Radiological Technologist for Dr. Houston Franks. Arlene was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she was involved with the Spirit of Women Group and other activities. She volunteered for the Sanctuary Hospice Auxiliary and was a life member of three Radiologic Technological groups: MSRT, ASRT, and ARRT. Arlene was a pioneer in her field and helped start and operate Tupelo's first Mammogram Registry. She enjoyed sewing, reading, outdoor recreation, and fishing. A private family service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 PM in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Arlene leaves behind her children, Christy Easterling of Tupelo, MS, Carolyn Lee Bryant (Kenny) of Thaxton, and David Brice Foushee (Jody) of Seminole, FL; her 10 grandchildren, Ashley Ray (Ben) of Kingsley, Iowa, Brandon Ray (Amanda) of Bentonville, Ark., Kathryn Vickers (Colby) of Serepta, Ms., Nick Bryant (Kristen) of Fulton, Brice Foushee (Ashley) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Loren Foushee (Kaitlin) of Fort Myers, Fla., Brittany Phillips of St. Petersburg, Fla, Brett Phillips (Bri Marie) of Largo, Fla., Cole Williams of Brandon, Ms., and John Thomas Williams of Brandon, Ms. 6 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lily Palmer, Ayden Hester, Ryder Vickers, and Hank and Hagen Vickers; and 2 sisters-in-law, Beverly Miller of Pittsburgh, PA, and Mary Miller of Springfield, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Brice, who died on June 12, 2008; 3 sisters, Glenda Ryan, Lovetta Nason, and Diane Brown; 2 brothers, Joe Miller, and Darrel Miller; and a son-in-law, Freddy Easterling. Pallbearers will be Tim Ray, Andy Robison and grandsons, Brandon, Brice, Loren and Brett. Memorials may be made to St. Luke UMC, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. The family requests that you follow Covid-19 guidelines as you visit. Those who wish to honor Arlene's life can send condolences to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or watch the service at 3 PM "real time" Saturday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming with permanent archiving thereafter.
