TUPELO -- Arlene Foushee, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 03, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

