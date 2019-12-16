Mr. Carlos Lee Fowler, III, age 55, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House following a long battle with cancer. He was born January 3, 1964 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Carlos Lee Fowler, II and Peggy Malone Rakestraw. He worked many years for Nolan Brothers and was self-employed the last 10 years in the Repo business. Carlos loved racing and being outdoors fishing. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Rakestraw of Guntown; his two children, Zack Fowler and Autumn Fowler, both of Saltillo; brothers, Marty Fowler and Rick Fowler, both of Guntown, and Robert Rakestraw of Tupelo; sisters, Allison Parker of Marietta and Becky Winters and her husband, George of Guntown; the mother of his children, Renee Fowler of Saltillo. A special thank you from the family of Carlos Fowler, III to Dr. Kellum and his team for the loving care they showed him during his illness. All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

