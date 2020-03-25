Martha Janell Fowler, 85, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House from an extended illness. Mrs. Fowler, affectionately known as "Aunt Pete," was born on February 14, 1935 to the late Condie and Nancy Oliver, of Shannon. She was married for 50 years to Jessie Thomas Fowler, who preceded her in death, November 2000. She was a Baptist. Mrs. Fowler in earlier years provided childcare in her home. She then worked in several factories, such as Hunter-Sadler, Rosato and Action. She loved to fish, play Rook, work puzzles, and was known for being a wonderful cook. For several years, she baked cakes for the public. Most of all, she dearly loved her family. She is survived by her son, David Ray Fowler (Cindy) of Tupelo; one granddaughter, Kristy Schipke of Saltillo; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Audrey Schipke of Saltillo; one sister, Polly Williams of Shannon; one brother, Wayne Oliver of Shannon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Billy Oliver; and a brother-in-law, Kenith Williams. Private Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Dwayne Ard officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
