Mary Kathryn Fowler was born at home in the Union Community south of Plantersville on August 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Richard H. "Dick" Park and Lois Waddle Park. She finished her earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator from her residence about 20 yards from where she was born on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Mary Kathryn was 81 years old. She grew up in a farming family and graduated from Nettleton High School. Mary Kathryn graduated from Itawamba Community College. She retired from Gum Tree Fabrics where she worked in sales and marketing. On Feb. 23, 1973, she married Joe C. Fowler, a marriage of 49 wonderful years. Joe and Mary Kathryn enjoyed traveling. They made most of the contiguous United States and traveled throughout Mexico, Canada, The Bahamas', Hong Kong and several excursions to Hawaii, her favorite spot. Being an admirer of ferns and flowers, Mary Kathryn especially enjoyed the lush foliage and tropical plants native to Hawaii. She and Joe, an antique car enthusiast, were members of the North Miss. Car Club and enjoyed shows with their many friends who shared their love of restored cars. She and Joe for years made weekly touring a past time in their 1939 Oldsmobile. A devoted Christian, Mary Kathryn was a beloved member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo for 45 years where she enthusiastically shared her passion and ministry to the elderly and children. An excellent water skier, she spent many great hours at Smith Lake were she slalomed until she was 50. In her last years as her health failed, she learned to enjoy Facebook as a means of keeping up with family and friends. Of all her loves, none was greater than her love for Joe, her only son, Chip and his wife, Stacey and their two sons, Casey Joe and Weston, whom Nanny Mary adored and doted over. She made all their sporting events and found in them her legacy of gentleness, kindness and purpose. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors, Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel with Rev. Buddy Smith officiating assisted by Pastor Tom Monts. Burial will follow in the New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Mary Kathryn is survived by her tight knit family, her husband, Joe C. Fowler; her son and daughter in law, Joseph "Chip" Fowler and Stacey Smith Fowler; two grandsons, Casey Joe and Weston Fowler; her brother and sister in laws, Brenda Fowler Park and William Thomas Park all of the Plantersville area and sister in law, Sue Gregory of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Lois Park and two half brothers, Bill and Bud Park. Pallbearers will be David Lee Parker, Billy Pender, Roger Pender, Paul Waddle, James Waddle, "Bubbie" Bryson Waddle, Tim Cole, William Thomas Park and Joey Park. Honorary pallbearers are Sonya Fuller and Raven Chaney. Memorials may be made to the Union Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Loden, 110 Road 660, Plantersville, MS. 38862 or to the New Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Margaret Barnes, 195 Worthy Road, Nettleton, MS. 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their neighbors.
