Mary L. (Kite) Fowler, 86, passed away on January 5, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on October 18, 1934 in Lumberton, NC . She was a retired telephone operator for North MS Medical Center. She had worked in all areas in healthcare. She loved to play on the computer. There will be a private family funeral service at a later date. She is survived by two daughters, Denise Neal (Bennie) of Nettleton; Karen Seymore (Thomas) of Nettleton; one son, Steve Fowler of Florida; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Annie Joyce Gillentine. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Kite and her husband Charles J. Fowler . Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
