Ray T. Fowler, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Booneville, MS to the late Mirl and Effie Fowler. He was retired from Leggett and Platt and was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church. He loved spending time in his yard and being with his family. A private family only graveside service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Marietta Cemetery, Marietta, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years - Dolores Fowler; his children - Liz Russell (Alan), Ronnie Fowler (Carrie); grandchildren - Erica Phillips (Wayne), Connie Pieczarka (Micah), Leslie Fowler, Jessica Fowler, Christy Fowler, Chandler Ayers (Hannah), Logan Fowler and Bryce Jackson; several great-grandchildren and a brother- Wade Fowler (Sarah). He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Todd and Dan Fowler, brothers, Bill, Thurman and Joe Fowler and Henry Adams and sisters, Lexie Adams, Reba Thompson, Adelle Bridges, Margaret Fowler, Maxine Fason and Sue Gumm. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the residence of Dolores Fowler. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
