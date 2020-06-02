James Thomas Fowler, Sr., 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Nettleton, Mississippi on June 28, 1934 to James William "Bill" Fowler and Gladys McCaskill Fowler. James served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1959. Living in Lee County most of his life, he worked as office manager for Foster Beverage Company for many years. He loved to fish and his grandchildren were his world. A private family service will be at 3:00 p.m. today, June 3, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Private burial will follow in Union Cemetery south of Plantersville. Visitation for the family will be at 2:00 p.m. today. Survivors include his wife, Annette Post Fowler of Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation; his son, Jim Fowler and his wife, Renee of Plantersville; 2 grandchildren, Michael Fowler, and Cory Fowler; 3 great-grandchildren, Jordan Fowler, Brooke Fowler, and Brandon Fowler; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Liam, James, and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of Jim, Elmonta Alred Fowler, and 1 brother, Bobby Fowler. Honorary pallbearers will be all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Memorials in memory of James may be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those unable to attend may view the service at 3:00 p.m. today on Hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
