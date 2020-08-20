RED BAY, AL -- Tommie Jean Fowler, 78, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, August 23, 3:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL.

