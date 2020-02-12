AMORY -- Ann Nash Fowlkes, 88, passed away Sunday, February 09, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Private services at will be held by the family. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.

