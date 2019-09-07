CALHOUN CITY -- Kyndal Fox, 48, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. Pryor Funeral Home is serving the family. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

