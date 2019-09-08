Kyndal Reath Fox, 48, was promoted to heaven Saturday morning, September 7th, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. The daughter of Jerry Mize Fox and Barbara McKibben Fox, she was born February 9th, 1971, in Nashville, Tennessee. Kyndal's life was filled with love and happiness, surrounded by exceptional people in all facets of her life, and blessed with wonderful friends, family, and support. She was an inspiration to all of her family and friends. Kyndal loved to spend time with her family, get some sun each day, swim, exercise, including walking, stair stepping, yoga, playing card and board games, and especially praying. A member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun City, Kyndal had a direct line to God, beginning each prayer and blessing with "Hello God, it's me, Kyndal, I love you so much.." and continuing for quite some time with requests and thanksgiving on behalf of family and friends. Kyndal was one of the Atlanta Braves' biggest fans of all time, and this love began watching Chipper Jones with her Granny Corinne. She was always on the go, never missing a trip anywhere in the world, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. Kyndal was a loving and happy person, never meeting a stranger, and always greeting you with a hug and a smile. She did not shake hands, she hugged. Kyndal was a self-proclaimed fruit-a-holic. Never one to complain, she was always "fine and dandy and superific". Kyndal was never tired, and never sleepy. She truly loved everyone. Kyndal's favorite charity was St. Jude. Her family is eternally grateful to the devoted staff and team who assisted her with her amazing heart her entire life and recently. She will be missed by her many friends and family. Kyndal is survived by her parents, Jerry Mize Fox and Barbara McKibben Fox, brother Devin Fox and wife Amelia of Calhoun City, sister Shannon Spinks and husband Carlton of Fairhope, AL, and nieces Skylar Corrine Spinks and Kylee Rae Fox Services will be held Monday, September 9, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun City at 10:00 a.m. with Bros. Jimmy Vance and Mike Smith officiating. Visitation will be Sunday evening, from 5-7pm on September 8, also at First Baptist. Services are under the direction of Pryor Funeral Home.
