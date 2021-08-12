Mollie Faye Foxx, 69, departed this life for her life in eternity in the evening hours of Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo. Known by many as "Branny" especially by her grandchildren, Faye was born in Bruce on July 21, 1952 to the late Jessie Fox and Bertha Williams Fox. She graduated from North Calhoun Co. High School and attended Northwest Community College. Ever the life of the party, Faye had a spectacular smile and a jolly disposition and loved laughter. She never met a stranger and was an avid conversationalist. Her hobbies included talking, bingo, reading especially the Daily Journal each day (she personified the Tupelo Spirit), and all sports especially college basketball and major league baseball. Independent and outspoken, Faye lit up every room she entered. She will be sorely missed by all!! A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Sunday, August 15, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will take place in the Zion Springs MB Church Cemetery near Bruce. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Branny is survived by her daughters, Sonja Brandon of Mason, Tennessee , April Walker (Frank) of Verona, Mississippi and Calandra "Shortcake" Wheeler of Memphis, Tennessee; bonus daughters, Ursula Smith, Kanika Kolheim (Rodney) of Pensacola, Florida, Candace Mabry (Sedrick) and Loanesha Barber (Kendrick) of Tupelo; bonus son, Glekos Morris; grandchildren, Franki Samara Walker, J'La Brandon, Easte Wheeler, Calandon Walker, Meagan Wheeler and Ericson Wheeler; brothers, Earnest Fox (Shirley) of Bruce, Mississippi and Larry Wayne Fox of Tupelo, Mississippi; and special friends, Della Tucker, Jimmia Bynum, Curly Sneed, Teresa (Red) Hartley, Patricia Pratt, Jessie Merle Jones and Special Aunt Catherine Brown.
