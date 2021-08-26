Frances Carolyn Naron Raborn, a native of Houston, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went home to be with her Lord on August 16, 2021at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the age of 89. She was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church She was born on October 17, 1931 in Chickasaw County, MS to Cecil and Mabel Naron. She was married to Reverend George E. Raborn and together they had 3 sons. Faren Raborn (Cala), Dan Raborn (Angela), Gary Raborn (Rhondette). Five grandchildren, Hallie Edwards, Dillon Raborn, Shawn Raborn, Brandon Raborn, Tristan Raborn and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband George E. Raborn and Parents Cecil and Mabel Naron. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 21 from 9:00am with funeral services starting at 10:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, www.clarity-hospice.org/wp
