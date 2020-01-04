James "Bully" Graden Francis, 91, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born February 8, 1928, in Itawamba County, to John "Bill" Dutry and Vera Ada McMillen Francis. He was retired from Krueger Metal. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a car enthusiast. Survivors include two sons, James H. Francis (Susan) of Conroe, Texas, and Jeff A. Francis of Mantachie; one sister, Lavonia Wesson of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Will Francis, Annacarmie Francis McCormick, and Wesley Francis; nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Maxine Wallace Francis, who died July 30, 2010; and his parents. Visitation will be from Sunday, January 5, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
