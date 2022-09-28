Brenda Faye Holt Franklin (78) passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was a member of Faith Worship Center. She enjoyed sewing, reading, singing, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the caretaker of her entire family. Services are 2 pm Friday, September 30, 2022 at New Bethel Church with her sons, Mike and Richard Franklin officiating and her son-in-law, Johnnie Stricklen presenting the eulogy. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thursday at New Bethel Church. Brenda is survived by her sons, Mike Franklin (Kay) of Baldwyn and Richard Franklin (Mary) of Booneville; her daughters, Renae Stricklen (Johnny) of Looxahoma and Sherry Rowe (Gary) of Baldwyn; her brother, Jerry Holt (Barbara) of Verona; her sisters, Barbara Ellis (Andy) of Pontotoc, Mary Baldwin of Tupelo and Becky Sneed of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Bethany Moncivais, McKayla Berry, John David Stricklen, Joshua Stricklen, Hannah Hardin, Heather Stinson, Aaron Walters, Brett Godwin, Morgan Franklin, Chase Franklin and Karleigh Hare and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert A. Franklin; her parents, Bazill & Avanell Holt; her brother, Gerry Holt; her infant sister, Ina Lucille Holt and her grandmother, Lucille Bridges. Her grandsons will serve as her pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
