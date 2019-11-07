Donald "Gene" Franklin, 88, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1931 in Russell County, Virginia to Alexander Sheridan and Isabel Beatrice Counts Franklin. At the age of 17, he enlisted with the United States Army and served in Italy where he met his wife, Luciana G. Tinolli. They were married on October 31, 1951 and two years later relocated to Tennessee and then to West Virginia in 1966 with Senco Products. In 1986, he and his family moved from West Virginia to Tupelo where he retired from Franklin Collection Service in 1998 after a 12 year career. After his retirement, he enjoyed helping at the Tupelo Buffalo Park and mowing his yard. Gene was a member of the Lions Club and his morning coffee group, the Wrinkle Butt Club. He was a member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church (Connect Church). Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Luciana Franklin of Tupelo; son, Dan Franklin and his wife, Sheila of Tupelo; two daughters, Renee Fields and her husband, Rick of Tupelo and Tammy Weeks and her husband, Rich of Port St. John, Florida; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Knotts and her husband, Joe of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Travis Franklin of Saltlick, West Virginia, Stephanie Fair and her husband, Brad of Saltillo, Jessica Franklin of Tupelo, Danelle Chambers and her husband, Casey of Nettleton, Whitney Franklin of Verona and Jenna Franklin of Belden; two step-granddaughters, Lori Ward and Whitney Ward both of Tupelo; sixteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Phelps of Chesapeake, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Franklin and Isabel Beatrice Francisco; daughter, Dorothy Jane Patton; and two granddaughters, Alicia Britt Patton and Kimberly "Sunshine" Franklin. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, November 9, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Rich Weeks, Rick Fields, Brad Fair, Jim Bush, Jimmy Jackson, and Ted Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wrinkle Butt Club of West Main Hardees, members of the Lions Club and his special friend, Bill Yarbrough. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, the Salvation Army, PO Box 706, Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Lions Club, . The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
