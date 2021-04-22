Elie Franklin, 53, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at His home surrounded by his family in Verona, MS. Services will be on April 24, 2021, Saturday at 11:00 at White Hill M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday April 23, 2021, 3:00 until 5:00 with a Walk-Through Viewing at J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary . Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.