Ezell May Franklin, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1937 in Middleton, TN to James William May and Myrtle Foster May. She retired from Denton Mills and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Keownville. Funeral services will be at 3:30p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. A graveside service will follow at Vista Memorial Park. She is survived by a daughter, Pam Tyer (Titus) of Baldwyn, MS; two sons, Jeffery Franklin (Rhonda) and Dale Franklin (Tabitha), both of New Albany; one sister, Sue McDonald of Keownville; eight grandchildren: Matt Tyer, Emily Wilkerson, Zack Franklin, Jordan Franklin, Jessica Wilder, Anthony Gannon, Ethan Criswell and Alex Criswell; seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Julius M. Franklin; her parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Bramlitt, Gladys Sanders, Geneva Adams and Vera Rowe; and three brothers, Paul May, J.W. May and Buddy May. Visitation will be from 1:00p.m. until 3:30p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
