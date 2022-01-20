Maline Franklin Harrison went to her Heavenly home Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born in Calhoun County MS on February 25, 1945, to William Alvin and Willie Mae Martin Franklin. She loved most of all her family, but also to paint, sew, cook, craft, and play online games. She was a member of the Carey Springs Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday at 1:00 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS with graveside prayer and burial immediately after at Carey Springs Cemetery. Visitation is Friday evening from 5-8:00 PM and Saturday at 12 noon until the service starts. Bro. Robert Earl Alexander will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. She leaves her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister: daughter Billie Valerie Boyett (nee) Kellogg (Gary), son Jeffery Layne Boyett (Toni), son-in-law Chuck Terry, Grandchildren: Amanda L. Duncan (Chuck), Charles Wayne Dean, Lisa Marie Briley, Kayla Nicole Briley Wheeler (Jacob), Christian (Crissy) Boyett, Josh Boyett, Coley Boyett (Brittany), Ashley Boyett, Crystal Diane Terry, Dustin Delaine Terry (Nina). Great-grandchildren: Elena Dean, Erica Briley, Tori Roberts (Patrick), Ethan Boyett, Garrett Boyett, Analyn Ward, and Dax Boyett, Connie (Nicole) Terry. Sister: Shirley Franklin Eastman. She really loved her dogs Bobbie and Toby. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Connie Delores Boyett Terry and granddaughter Erica Danielle Briley, two sisters; Marie Brown and Alma Pearl Washington, and seven brothers; William Franklin, Alvin (JR) Franklin, LV Franklin, Morris Franklin, Terry Lynn Franklin, Charles Wayne Franklin, and Forest Clay Franklin. Her best dog Birdie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.