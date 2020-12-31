Lafayette Franklin, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Graveside . Services will be on Wednesday January 6, 2021 11:00 at Oxford City Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 5, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

