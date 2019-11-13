TUPELO -- Luciana G. Franklin, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.

