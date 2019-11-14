Luciana G. Tinolli Franklin, 88, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness. A native of Trieste, Italy, she was born December 30, 1930 to Igino and Rosita Villatora Tinolli. On October 31, 1951, she married Donald "Gene" Franklin. In 1953, they relocated to the United States and settled in Tupelo in 1986. Earlier in life, she performed as a gospel singer with the Lordsmen Quartet who had opened for the Oakridge Boys. Luciana was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed feeding her catfish in the lake behind her house, cooking delicious homemade Italian meals, spending time with her family and maintaining an immaculate home and garden. She was an exemplary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and the glue that held her family together. She was a member of the Lions Club and Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church (Connect Church). Survivors include her son, Dan Franklin and his wife, Sheila of Tupelo; two daughters, Renee Fields and her husband, Rick of Tupelo and Tammy Weeks and her husband, Rich of Port St. John, Florida; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Knotts and her husband, Joe of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Travis Franklin of Kenna, West Virginia, Stephanie Fair and her husband, Brad of Saltillo, Jessica Franklin of Tupelo, Danelle Chambers and her husband, Casey of Nettleton, Whitney Franklin of Verona and Jenna Franklin of Belden; step-granddaughters, Lori and Whitney Ward both of Tupelo; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Edda Duszak and her husband, Joe of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania and Nelly Lauro and her husband, Tony of Newtown, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Donald "Gene" Franklin; daughter, Dorothy Jane Patton; and two granddaughters, Alicia Britt Patton and Kimberly "Sunshine" Franklin. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time Saturday, November 16, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Rich Weeks, Rick Fields, Brad Fair, Daniel Fair, Rick Repsold and Joe Duszak. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lions Club and her special friend, Faye Yarbrough. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
