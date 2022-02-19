Robert A Franklin (80) passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his home in Baldwyn. He was born in Birmingham, AL on October 12, 1941 to the late Robert Lee and Elizabeth Willingham Franklin. He was a member of Faith Worship Center and a veteran of the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and reading. He worked most of his life in the furniture factories but was a jack of all trades. Services with military honors are 3 pm Monday, February 21, 2022 at New Bethel Apostolic Church in Baldwyn with Bro. Braxton Rutland, Bro. Mike Franklin and Bro. Richard Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sunday, February 20, 2022 at New Bethel Apostolic Church and 1-3 Monday at the church. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda Holt Franklin of Baldwyn. They were married on May 12, 1961 and were blessed with four children, Mike Franklin (Kay) of Baldwyn, Renae Stricklen (Johnny) of Looxahoma, MS, Sherry Rowe (Gary) of Baldwyn and Richard Franklin (Mary) of Booneville. They have 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend, Harold Murley. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Jean McCarley (Bobby) and his brother, Larry Franklin. Pallbearers are; Brett Godwin, Chase Franklin, John David Stricklen, Josh Stricklen, Aaron Walters, Eduardo Moncivais, Blake Berry, Cory Stinson and Josh Hardin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Bethel Apostolic Cemetery Fund. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
