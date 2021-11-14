Plantersville - Ms. Teresa Fay Dillard Franklin, age 48, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 from her residence. She was born in Tupelo, MS, on November 8, 1973 to Roy Franklin Dillard and Linda Fay Edwards Dillard. Teresa built tires for 15 years employed by Cooper Tire Company. She enjoyed shopping and had a passion for collecting crosses. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church from her childhood to present day. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Today, November 16, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Justin Haynes officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time. Private family burial will be at Palestine Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include Teresa's mother, Linda Fay Dillard of Plantersville; two sons, Anthony Franklin (Lauren Franks) and Grant Franklin, all of Nettleton; her only daughter, Casey Franklin of New Albany; 1 brother, Robert Dillard (Tabitha) of Pontotoc; 2 grandchildren, Carmen Franklin and Kylie Franklin; I niece, Lindsey Dillard, and nephew, Josh Dillard; a host of cousins and other near relatives. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Johnnie Lou and Houston Taylor Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Dillard, Kevin Malone, Michael Dillard, and David Hankins.
