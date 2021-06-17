66, passed away on Thurs., June 10, 2021 at his residence in Okolona. Willie Curtis Franklin was born to his late parents, Willie Van Franklin and Betsy Bell Franklin, on Sept. 2, 1954 in MS. He received his education from the Okolona School System. Mr. Franklin retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 29 years. Willie C. Franklin is survived by his wife Debra Franklin of 30 years. One daughter; Demetria Crawford of Okolona. Seven sons; Corrielle Garth of Okolona, Cotorrius Garth (Tiffany) of Okolona, Jonathan (Satrina) Ashby of Okolona, Curtis Franklin of Tupelo, Talvis (Sharon) Franklin of Kentucky, Rodney Ezell of Okolona, and Rico Morris of Atlanta. Three brothers; Bobby Franklin of Okolona, Jeff Bell of Tupelo and Andrew Harper of OKlahoma City. Nine sisters; Linda Buchanan of Okolona, Bobby Jean Bogan of Shannon, Cathy (Kent) Roberson of Memphis, TN, Mary Harper of Toledo, OH, Bridgette Franklin and Teresa Franklin both of Verona, Latasha (Thomas) Roberts of Tupelo, Shay Franklin of Sikeston, MO, and Jovanna Franklin of Aliceville, Al. There are also 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., June 18, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be on Sat., June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Darden Chapel MBC with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Please continue to wear your face mask and social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.