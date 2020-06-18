Anita Inez Franks, 78, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born November 26, 1941, in Saltillo to Donnie Asberry and Roberta Cantrell McGuff. She was an insurance agent for Aflac where she retired after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of King's Gate Worship Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed yardwork, reading, traveling, and shopping. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Oak Hill Community Church Cemetery with Bro. Terry Garrett officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, James Franks of Saltillo and Jeff Franks (Cindy) of Haleyville, AL; three daughters, Donna Whitten (Gary) of Collierville, TN, Lisa Maynard of Saltillo, and Sondra Pinson (Terry) of Germantown, TN; one sister, Andrea McCulley of Byhalia; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Drew Maynard; her parents, Berry and Roberta McGuff; and the father of her children, Billy E. Franks. Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
