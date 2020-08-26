ABERDEEN -- Annie Bell Franks, 64, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Southeast Hospital in Dexter, MO. Services will be on Sat, Aug 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug 28, 2020 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

