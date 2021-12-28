Barbara Fay Franks, age 70, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 30, 1951 to Horace Hillion and Mattie Thomas Kilgore. Barbara was a retired factory worker and attended Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. J.T. Pennington and Rev. Scott Samuell officiating, burial will follow in the Thaxton Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Dewey T. "Travis" Franks; two daughters, Diane Dalton (Stacy) Maben, MS and Carol Crowley (Joe) Woodland, MS; one son, Bryan Dendy, Woodland, MS; two step-daughters, Kim McMillen (Timmy) and Kaci Sprayberry (Jeffery); three sisters, Geneva Mooneyham (Joe), Sue King (Gene) and Pam Samuell (Scott); three brothers, Dennis Kilgore, Houston, MS, Warren Kilgore, TX and Billy Ray Kilgore (Brenda) of Houston, MS; four grandchildren, Allie Hillhouse (Johnathon), Harlie Clair Dalton, Griffin Dalton and Lucas Dendy; three step-grandchildren, Amber Adams (Eugene), Lorin Morris (Brad) and Megan Sprayberry; three great-grandchildren, Brantley Hillhouse, John David Hillhouse and Lillie Kate Hillhouse; five step-great grandchildren, Alona Finley, Brayden Raines, Hyla Raines, Aubrey Finley and Ivy Reed Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Laverne Wortham and Maylene Gordon; three brothers, James Horace Kilgore, David Kilgore and John Robert Kilgore; and two step-great grandchildren, Landon Finley and Grayson Finley. Pallbearers will be Gary Lynn Washington, Matt Morgan, Johnathon Hillhouse, Christopher Brewer, Chris McKnight, Ryan Mann, Adam Smith, Josh Robbins, Shane Harrel and Jeff Brady. Visitation will be from 4pm until service time on Thursday at Hebron Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
