William Delbert Franks, 93, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home. He was born August 29, 1928 to the late Willie Elvin Franks and the late Lydia Izola Clouse Franks in Itawamba County. He retired from the City of Fulton after 16 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Delbert enjoyed fishing, hunting, restoring antique cars, and spending time with his family. He was U.S. Army veteran where he served his country in Germany during WWII from 1945-1948. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett, and Dr. David Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Louise Franks of Columbus, daughter; Dell (Floyd) Lowry of Columbus, grandchiildren; Tia (Adam) Scully of Nashville, TN, and Austin (Jenna) Lowry of Franklin, TN, great grandchildren; Henry Scully, Lucy Scully, Sam Lowry, and Ellen Lowry, sister; Wilma Sue Gregory of Tupelo, brother; Tommy Gene Franks of Florence, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lydia Franks, and a sister, Willie Fay Wallace. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
