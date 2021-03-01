Edna Ruth Hamm Franks, 79, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1941 to the late Paul Hamm and the late Mamie Ruth Crouch Harris. She was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She operated Trophy World and Franks Automotive along side her husband Carlton. She helped run Byhalia Raceway and also helped run Fulton Dragway with her family. She was the backbone to her family. Private family services will be Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, Mike (Sharon) Franks; grandsons: Mikey (Aimee) Franks and Cayden Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Lorelai Fowler all of Fulton; brothers: Billy Harris, James Lamar Harris; sister, Linda Kay Gober Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carlton Franks, sisters: Pauline Hutcheson, Mamie Sue Thompson; step-father who raised her, Hezzie James Harris Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.