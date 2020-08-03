Janis Ann Franks, 68, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 18, 1952, in Tupelo to Herman Johnson and Ann Johnson Witt. She retired after 25 years of service as a teacher's aide at Fulton Grammar School. She was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and antiques, but her greatest joy in life was being Mimi to her grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at the Fawn Grove Cemetery with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Coy Michael "Mike" Franks; and two sons, Jason Franks and Justin (Tifphanie), all of Ballardsville; her mother, Ann Witt of Pontotoc; one brother, Gene Johnson (Kathy) of Toccopola; one sister, Sharron Westmoreland (Dwayne) of Pontotoc; three grandchildren, Nela Franks, Liam Franks, and Petra Franks. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paris Franks; her father, Herman Johnson; and her grandmother, Kay Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Belen Johnson, John Barnett, Perry Franks, and Dwayne Westmoreland. Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
