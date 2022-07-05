Coy Michael Franks, 71, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home. He was born November 24, 1950, in Tupelo to Coylen and Juanita Weathers Franks. He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed looking for arrowheads, putting model cars together, going to car shows, and watching NASCAR. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Doug Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Jason Franks and Justin Franks (Tifphanie), all of Ballardsville; his mother, Juanita Weathers Franks Knight (J.T.) of Dorsey; one brother, Perry Len Franks (Sharon) of Fawn Grove; and three grandchildren, Nela Franks, Liam Franks, and Petra Franks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis Franks; a granddaughter, Paris Franks; his father, Coylen Franks; and his grandparents, Ulen and Sula Franks and Denver and Louie Weathers. Pallbearers will be Mark Weathers, Steve Weathers, Gary Cook, Dwayne Westmoreland, Gary Franks, Ricky Boyd, Jansen Hood, and Jon Luke Hood. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, July 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
