Mylinda Kay Franks, 57, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born January 21, 1964, to Thomas Garvin and Jimmie Lou Lollar Jarrell. She was a former employee of Stanley Monarch Mirror Décor and was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mylinda had a gift for remembering special days and enjoyed ministering to her loved ones by sending cards, letters, and poems offering encouragement. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Michelle and Craig Clouse of Mantachie and Melissa and Dr. Shane Scott of New Albany; her nieces, Mallory Clouse, Emilee Beth Clouse, and Sydney Scott; and her nephews, Braden Scott, Ethan Scott, and Jonathan Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Franks, on March 16, 2008; her parents, Tommy and Jimmie Lou Jarrell; her maternal grandparents, Ed and Pearl Lollar; and her paternal grandparents, Garvin and Mina Jarrell. Pallbearers will be her first cousins. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with Mylinda's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

