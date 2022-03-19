Robert Wayne Franks, 47, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home. He was born May 10, 1974. He was a self-employed mechanic and a member of Living Water Community Church. He enjoyed hot rods, dirt track racing, and working on things, most all of which he could fix. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Murlin Johnson and Bro. Phillip Carr officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Richard and Linda Herring Franks; one son, Austin Franks; one brother, Ricky Franks; one sister, Rhonda Franks, all of Mantachie; the mother of his son, Nickie Franks; and a special friend and caregiver, Rebecca Rogers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erkin and Louella Herring and Elbert and Evelyn Franks. Pallbearers will be Joel Parker, Tim Parker, Sammy Parker, Cory Powell, Michael Dill, Matthew Tackett, Glen Kennedy, and Boots Jones. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
