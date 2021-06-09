Ruby Mae Franks, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, June 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.