Shirley Franks , 81, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. She was former employee of Reed Mfg., Ritchie Mfg., Playcraft and Rosato.She loved spending time with her family and taking care of her nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her brother, Harlon Franks (Hilda) of the Unity community; sister-in-law, Lucille Franks of Friendship; nieces: Theresa Hunt Gibbs (Patrick) and children, Peyton, Tiffany and Ciera; Laura Franks Bast (Bill) and children, Ben and Josh;Lana Franks Riley (Kevin) and children, Anna Brooke and Sydney; Cindy Franks Rawson,Teresa Franks and Deresa Franks Floyd; nephews, Johnny Hunt (Michelle) and children, Taylor and Laura; Terry Hunt (Karen) and daughter, Mary; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and other nieces, nephews and cousins not listed; special friend, Virginia Blaylock. She was preceded in death by her father, Voy Franks; mother, Vessie Hogue Franks; sister, Brenda Franks Hunt; brothers, Gene Franks, Clifton Franks and Bedford Franks. Pallbearers will be Bill Bast, Ben Bast, Josh Bast, Kevin Riley, Zac Woods, Stanley Ratliff, Robert Rawson and Stanley Hill. Honorary pallbearers will Johnny Hunt, Terry Hunt, Jimmy Johnson, Wylie Parham, Bro. Earl Brown and Sarah Brown and Bro. Eddie Boutwell. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.