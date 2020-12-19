Thomas Franks, 74, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 3, 1946 to the late Homan Franks and the late Ella Taylor Franks in Tupelo, MS. He retired from Local 301 after 20+ years of service and was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed antique cars, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be held at a later date in Zion, IL. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter; Kelly (Rick) Falls of Kenosha, WI, son; Chris Franks of Round Lake, IL, 2 step sons; Paul (Mary) Petersen of Gages Lake, IL, and Berndt (Natalie) Petersen of Alpharetta, GA, grandchildren; PJ Peterson, Breana Falls, Hayden Falls, Hunter Falls, Brightlyn Peterson, and Ariana Peterson, brother; Jim Franks of Tinley Park, IL, brother in law, Bob Grissom of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Franks, his parents, and a sister, Peggy Grissom. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
