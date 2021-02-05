Tonie Lee Gilmore Franks at the age of 47, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after complications from a sports injury. A lifelong Tupelo native, Tonie was born on February 18, 1973, to Sam Thomas Gilmore, Sr. and Audie Tucker Gilmore. For a few years, she worked for Burchwood in Mooreville. In her free time, she enjoyed Wrestling and anything outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing and camping included. She had a big heart and adored her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Shrimp. She attended Salvation Army Church. She leaves behind her father, Tony Gilmore; three children, Elizabeth Hunt and her husband, Mick of Mooreville, Kayla Willis of Plantersvile, and Candice Franks and her fiancé, Adri of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Hailey Hunt, Hayden Hunt, Miley Willis, and JuJu Willis; three sisters, Tena Bryson and her husband, Gilbert of Tupelo, Tonge Posey and her husband, Scott of Tupelo, and Tesha Todd and her husband, Andy of Plantersville; one brother, Bubba Gilmore of Tupelo; and one special niece, Jessica Parnell and her wife, Felicia of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her mother, Audie Gilmore and her daughter, Jessica Nichole Jeffries. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
