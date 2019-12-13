PRAIRIE, MS -- Wallace Franks, 67, passed away Saturday, December 07, 2019, at his home residence in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Baptist Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Baptist Grove Cemetery.

