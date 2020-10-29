William Dale Franks, 78, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1942, in Itawamba County, to Marvin and Costell Houston Franks. He started his working career at Day-Brite. He then moved to Dalton, Ga., where he worked tor Tappan Appliances for twelve years. He then worked at Roystan Manufacturing in Royston, Ga. He then moved to Shreveport, La., where he worked at Glidden Paint Company, where he was the in house technical service representative for the General Motors plant. He later moved to Flint, Michigan, where he was the technical service manager for PPG Industries, and later to Medina and then to Gainesville, Texas, where he retired from Spraylat Corporation in 2000. He was instrumental in the patent of several painting techniques and excelled greatly in the paining industry. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and restoring old cars. He was a Master Mason and a 32 degree Scottish Rite. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. Services will be at noon Friday, October 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Judith Riley Franks; two sons, William David Franks (Katrina) of Marshall, TX, and Darrell Riley (Amy) of Mantachie; two daughters, Pamela Lynn Bitela (Mark) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Lori Foote (Jimmy) of Fulton; three sisters, Anna Jane Mask of Shannon, Marilyn Jean Knowles of Nettleton, and Carolyn Joan Ratliff of Mantachie; six grandchildren, Austin Hart (Michelle), Dalton Franks (Chelsea), Courtney Norman (Jonathan), Macy Riley, Welton Riley (Madison), and Keely Riley; six great grandchildren, Lucy Hart, Dorothy Hart, John Henry Hart, Brayden Riley, Tatum Riley, and Hallie Riley; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by three brothers, James Milton "Bonnie" Franks, Bobby Houston Franks, and Joel Wayne Franks; three sisters, Verbel Brown-Bowden, Julie Fay Brock, and Bobbie Sue Thomas-Spurr; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
