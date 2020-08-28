ABERDEEN -- Mary Rose Owen Frantz, 81, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on August 30, 2020, at 2 PM at Jones Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery.

