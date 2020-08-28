ABERDEEN -- Mary Rose Owen Frantz, 81, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on August 30, 2020, at 2 PM at Jones Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery.
-
79°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 8:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.