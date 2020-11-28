Willard H. Franz "Bill" was born August 09, 1934 in Rolla, Missouri. Willard was a twenty-year veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy as Chief Petty Officer Senior Hospital Corpsman. He continued a career in healthcare as Radiology Technician at Tippah County Hospital and Physician's Assistant at the Shelby County Penal Farm. After retirement he enjoyed gardening, buying and selling vehicles, playing cards and horseshoes. Bill is survived by his companion and caregiver: Kathy Franz, Walnut, the mother of his children: Sylvia D. Brown, Walnut, five children: Mike Franz, Walnut, Mark Franz (Laura), Tiplersville, Diane Flake (Myron), Walnut, Teresa Franz Brown, Ashland, Barbara Ragan (Ron), Walnut; nine grandchildren: Jessica Caldwell (John), Emily Camburn, Joshua Bennett, Andrew Brown, Laura Fairley-Bennett (Steven), Seth Flake, Luke Brown, Elizabeth Franz, John Mark Franz; twelve great-grandchildren. He loved them all. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Gustav H. Franz, Sr. and Lena Fulsome Franz; four brothers: Edward Franz, Gustav Franz, Jr., Joseph Franz, and twin brother: William Franz; two sisters: Emma Ruppel and Johanna Tune. Bill went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86 peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after an extended illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude. His Funeral Service was Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. Bro. Will Livingston officiated. Pallbearers were His grandsons and Andy Milstead. Committal was at the Corinth National Cemetery. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.