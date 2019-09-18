POTTS CAMP, MS -- Aubrey Guy Frayser, 67, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-8PM.

