Charles Frazier was born January 10, 1953 to the late Lamar and Maurice Garner Frazier in New Albany, MS. In 1978, he moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin and lived there until he returned to Mississippi in 2007. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a member of Love Praise Tabernacle Church in New Albany, MS. Charles enjoyed doing odd jobs, drinking coffee, watching television: especially westerns and In The Heat of the Night, and sports: especially the Green Bay Packers. He also liked to ride around town, and always enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews. He would always have candy, snacks, drinks, or something to offer his nieces and nephews. He was a generous person and would help anyone in any way he could. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Bennett and Myrtle Louise Bennett, and one brother James Frazier. Charles leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers: William Frazier (Gloria) of New Albany, MS and Curtis Frazier (Mandie) of Blue Mountain, MS; a special brother-in-law J.H. Bennett of New Albany, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
