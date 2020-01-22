RIPLEY, MS -- James Henry Melvin Frazier, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday January 23, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday January 23, 2020 7:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery with full military honors.

