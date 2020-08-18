NEW ALBANY -- James Ray Frazier, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Private Funeral . Services will be on Saturday August 22, 2020 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Walk Thru . Visitation will be on Saturday 11:00 - 12:45 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery Blue Mountain . Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

