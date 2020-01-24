NEW ALBANY -- Kenneth Frazier, 61, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 3:00 p.m. a celebration of life Memorial at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany.

