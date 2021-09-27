Lisa Michelle Frazier, 53, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Lisa was a 1984 graduate of North Pontotoc High School. She began an early enjoyable life of truck driving that carried her across most of the United States and Canada. Her daughter, Katarina, was her traveling companion and together they enjoyed many treasured moments. Lisa is survived by her daughter, Katarina Taylor(Kevin); her grandchildren, Kaden Lane Pannell, Knox Hayes Taylor, and Kanaan Michael Taylor; her parents, W.C. and Philla Frazier; her brother, Jason Frazier(Toni); her nephew, Jay Frazier; and her step niece and nephew, Haley and Jesse French. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Webb and Inez Clowers and Earn and Rosie Frazier. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 12PM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc immediately followed by a graveside service at 2PM at Turnpike Cemetery. Bro. Pete Gregory will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Kevin Taylor, David Voyles, Bro. Bobby Butler, Randy Miller, and Mark Stevens.
